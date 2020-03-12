Blockparty (BOXX Token) (BOXX) Market Capitalization Reaches $26,492.61

Blockparty (BOXX Token) (CURRENCY:BOXX) traded down 28.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Blockparty (BOXX Token) has a total market capitalization of $26,492.61 and approximately $28.00 worth of Blockparty (BOXX Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blockparty (BOXX Token) has traded 52.9% lower against the dollar. One Blockparty (BOXX Token) token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Bancor Network and UPbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Blockparty (BOXX Token)

Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,453,993 tokens. Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s official Twitter account is @goblockparty. Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s official website is www.goblockparty.com. The Reddit community for Blockparty (BOXX Token) is /r/GoBlockParty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blockparty (BOXX Token) Token Trading

Blockparty (BOXX Token) can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockparty (BOXX Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockparty (BOXX Token) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockparty (BOXX Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

