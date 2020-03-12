BlockStamp (BST) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,433.00

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 45% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. BlockStamp has a market cap of $7.43 million and $2,433.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockStamp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00005998 BTC on major exchanges including TOKOK, STEX and Crex24. During the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded 52.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Storeum (STO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00025619 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000616 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00007120 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00001696 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000091 BTC.

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,807,527 coins and its circulating supply is 26,264,561 coins. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and TOKOK. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

