BonusCloud Price Reaches $0.0002 (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One BonusCloud token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BonusCloud has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $672,640.37 and approximately $937.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BonusCloud alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00047154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00507763 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00047761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 61% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.56 or 0.04426546 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00018411 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 51.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00051144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00025097 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BXC is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,996,647,404 tokens. The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud.

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

BonusCloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BonusCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonusCloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.