BP (LON:BP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 385 at Credit Suisse Group

BP (LON:BP) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 385 ($5.06) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.70% from the company’s previous close.

BP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Main First Bank initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 620 ($8.16) price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 720 ($9.47) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 595 ($7.83) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 541.94 ($7.13).

BP stock opened at GBX 299.15 ($3.94) on Thursday. BP has a one year low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 446.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 483.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion and a PE ratio of 15.19.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, for a total transaction of £319.80 ($420.68).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

