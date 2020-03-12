BQT (BQTX) Market Cap Reaches $3.19 Million

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded down 17.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. In the last seven days, BQT has traded up 47% against the dollar. BQT has a total market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $1,859.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BQT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 46.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00047571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00521987 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 57.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.92 or 0.04560771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00046736 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00006826 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00054649 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00014843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00022568 BTC.

About BQT

BQT is a token. Its launch date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 486,697,168 tokens. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico. BQT’s official website is bqt.io.

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

