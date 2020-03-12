Bread Price Down 61.6% This Week (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 51.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Bread token can now be bought for $0.0898 or 0.00001933 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Cobinhood, Binance and IDEX. Bread has a market capitalization of $7.97 million and approximately $367,027.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bread has traded 61.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00021970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 44% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.17 or 0.02263505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00191199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000699 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 49% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00039510 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00117835 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, Binance, Cobinhood, Kucoin and Tokenomy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

