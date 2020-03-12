Breakline Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Breakline Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,843 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.8% of Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. FMR LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 21,147.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,460 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Facebook by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $649,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,759 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Facebook by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $637,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,494 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 881,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Aegis increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

In other Facebook news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.93, for a total transaction of $51,721.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at $414,967.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,133 shares of company stock valued at $17,414,246. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $170.21 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.28 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The firm has a market cap of $507.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

