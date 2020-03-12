Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Given New GBX 94 Price Target at Barclays

Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 92 ($1.21) to GBX 94 ($1.24) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BREE. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 76 ($1.00) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday. Davy Research upgraded shares of Breedon Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 110 ($1.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 89 ($1.17).

Shares of BREE stock opened at GBX 85.50 ($1.12) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 92.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 19.88. Breedon Group has a 12-month low of GBX 56 ($0.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 101.50 ($1.34).

In other Breedon Group news, insider Clive Watson purchased 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £33,750 ($44,396.21).

About Breedon Group

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

