Brokerages Expect Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Correvio Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Correvio Pharma reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Correvio Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Correvio Pharma.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CORV. Bloom Burton upgraded Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Mackie downgraded Correvio Pharma to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Correvio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.40.

Shares of Correvio Pharma stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. Correvio Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $4.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Correvio Pharma by 17.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Correvio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Correvio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Correvio Pharma Company Profile

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.

