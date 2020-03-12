Brooks Macdonald Group’s (BRK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,310 ($30.39).

BRK opened at GBX 1,650 ($21.70) on Thursday. Brooks Macdonald Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,575 ($20.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,350 ($30.91). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,082.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,001.98. The company has a market capitalization of $274.14 million and a PE ratio of 39.57.

In other news, insider Ben Thorpe sold 4,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,000 ($26.31), for a total transaction of £83,800 ($110,234.15).

About Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

