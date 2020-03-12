Bulwark (BWK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $51.00

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded down 47% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Bulwark has a market cap of $90,116.83 and approximately $51.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bulwark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Bulwark has traded 50.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded down 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00001810 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 41.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bulwark

BWK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bulwark’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bulwark

Bulwark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulwark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bulwark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

