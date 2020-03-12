Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,950 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,990 ($26.18) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.28% from the company’s current price.

BRBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 2,350 ($30.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,240 ($29.47) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Main First Bank cut shares of Burberry Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,981.67 ($26.07).

Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 1,360.99 ($17.90) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,880.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,058.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion and a PE ratio of 15.72. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,454 ($19.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In other news, insider Debra L. Lee bought 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,194 ($28.86) per share, for a total transaction of £9,873 ($12,987.37).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

