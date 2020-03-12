Bytecoin Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 37.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Crex24, Poloniex and Coindeal. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $52.80 million and $36,132.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00658314 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001959 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000120 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 38.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, HitBTC, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, Poloniex, cfinex, OKEx, TradeOgre, Cryptohub and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

