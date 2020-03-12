Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.95-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $2.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.98 billion.Caleres also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.95-2.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CAL traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,681. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.19 million, a P/E ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.01. Caleres has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $28.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAL shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Caleres from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Caleres to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Caleres in a research report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Caleres from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.17.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

