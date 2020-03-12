Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$113.46.

CM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$108.00 price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, December 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$110.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$117.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$121.00 to C$120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of CM stock traded down C$14.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$71.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,891,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,896. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$106.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$108.91. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$70.03 and a 1-year high of C$115.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

