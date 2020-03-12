Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$34.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Carolyn Joan Graham acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$20.91 per share, with a total value of C$31,365.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$432,335.16. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Hector Fowler bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.00 per share, with a total value of C$50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 113,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,713,896.

CWB stock traded down C$2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$20.15. The stock had a trading volume of 867,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 6.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.79. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$20.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

