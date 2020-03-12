Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Holdings Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.90% of Carlisle Companies worth $82,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,991,000 after acquiring an additional 56,656 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $123,822,000 after purchasing an additional 47,558 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,964,000 after purchasing an additional 77,730 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,793,000 after purchasing an additional 182,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $39,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.86.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $4,294,724.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CSL opened at $133.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.11 and a 12 month high of $169.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.39.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

