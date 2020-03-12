Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68,720 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Carpenter Technology worth $11,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after buying an additional 18,541 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Halsey Associates Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 8.3% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 37,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1,749.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 96,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Robert R. Mcmaster acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,876.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian J. Malloy bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $115,640.00. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Longbow Research lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

NYSE:CRS traded down $4.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.55. The company had a trading volume of 35,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,815. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.55 and a 200 day moving average of $48.17. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.10. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $56.33.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $573.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.83 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 7.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.12%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.