Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Director Bryan Wiener Acquires 4,000 Shares

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Director Bryan Wiener acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:CARS traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,552. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $409.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $24.43.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.02 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. Cars.com’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra decreased their price target on Cars.com from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson upgraded Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.66.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cars.com by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

