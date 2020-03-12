C&C Group (LON:CCR) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

C&C Group (LON:CCR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on C&C Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 310 ($4.08) price objective on the stock.

Shares of CCR opened at GBX 265.50 ($3.49) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 353.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 321.25. C&C Group has a 12-month low of GBX 299.50 ($3.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 443.27 ($5.83). The stock has a market capitalization of $896.85 million and a PE ratio of 1,092.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.71, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In related news, insider Jim Thompson bought 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 482 ($6.34) per share, with a total value of £13,953.90 ($18,355.56). Also, insider Stewart Gilliland bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 370 ($4.87) per share, for a total transaction of £37,000 ($48,671.40). Insiders have purchased 25,495 shares of company stock worth $9,755,990 over the last 90 days.

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ciders under the Magners, Bulmers, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyder's, Hornsby's, Blackthorn, Olde English, Addlestones, Montano, Chaplin & Cork's, K, Natch, Special VAT, and Taunton Traditional brands; and beers under the Tennent's Lager, Tennent's Black T, Caledonia Best, Heverlee, Clonmel 1650, Tennent's Beer Aged with Whisky Oak, Menabrea, Pabst Blue Ribbon, and Roundstone Irish Ale brands.

