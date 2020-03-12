CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Receives News Impact Score of -2.33

Headlines about CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) have trended negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. CEMATRIX earned a media sentiment score of -2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of CVX traded down C$0.04 on Thursday, hitting C$0.30. 157,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,627. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 million and a PE ratio of -18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.31. CEMATRIX has a one year low of C$0.16 and a one year high of C$0.59.

CEMATRIX Company Profile

CEMATRIX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in retaining wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, shallow foundations, shallow utilities, and thermal remediation; and grouting casings and pipes.

