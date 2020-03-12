Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) Shares Acquired by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.36% of Centerstate Bank worth $11,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSFL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,075,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,709 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Centerstate Bank by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,146,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,200 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Centerstate Bank by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,108,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,672,000 after acquiring an additional 465,692 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Centerstate Bank by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 571,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,264,000 after acquiring an additional 295,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Centerstate Bank by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 839,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,139,000 after acquiring an additional 160,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Centerstate Bank alerts:

Centerstate Bank stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.09. 65,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Centerstate Bank Corp has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $26.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average is $24.05.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $208.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Centerstate Bank’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

In other news, Director Ernest S. Pinner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. Also, Director David G. Salyers purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,796.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $457,275. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CSFL. BidaskClub cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens cut Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerstate Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerstate Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.