Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Director Purchases $92,500.00 in Stock

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Director William Bruce Hanks acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,091. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CTL traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.28. 16,734,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,914,592. Centurylink Inc has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTL. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth about $937,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,480,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,816,000 after purchasing an additional 324,566 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Centurylink in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,802,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Centurylink in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Centurylink in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

