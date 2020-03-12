Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $6.16 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,001,321 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,447 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of U.S. Silica worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,034,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 404,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,929 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 857,446 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 253,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 40,681 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLCA shares. ValuEngine raised U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded U.S. Silica from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.98.

In related news, Director Charles W. Shaver purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLCA opened at $1.44 on Thursday. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $241.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $339.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.06%.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.