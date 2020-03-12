Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 713,989 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 17,990 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.60% of 3D Systems worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 245.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DDD opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.26 million, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.96. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $12.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The 3D printing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DDD shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of 3D Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

