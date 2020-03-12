Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) Director Joseph M. Cugine Purchases 955 Shares

Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) Director Joseph M. Cugine bought 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $18,918.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at $481,600.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CHEF traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.95. 502,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,984. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $42.06.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $426.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.88 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 255.8% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.55.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

