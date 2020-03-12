Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Cincinnati Financial worth $13,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 811.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.58 and a twelve month high of $118.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.88.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 203.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.