Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 1,510 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $15,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARE. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $151.39 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a one year low of $136.15 and a one year high of $175.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.68 and its 200 day moving average is $158.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $408.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.98 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 59.20%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.34, for a total transaction of $1,307,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,999,423.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $644,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,179,692.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,255 shares of company stock worth $6,624,724. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

