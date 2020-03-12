Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 413,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,258,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Healthpeak Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.53. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.80 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.