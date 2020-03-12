Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,966 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of NetApp worth $11,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $173,061.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTAP stock opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.61. NetApp Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $78.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). NetApp had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 123.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTAP. Cowen decreased their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.26.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

