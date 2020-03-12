Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,934 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of NVR worth $11,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NVR by 550.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in NVR by 2.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,364,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in NVR by 13.7% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 2,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,817,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NVR by 25.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,404,000 after buying an additional 31,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in NVR during the third quarter worth $2,602,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,912.33.

NVR opened at $3,411.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.57. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,687.68 and a 52-week high of $4,071.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,890.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,749.17.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $58.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 228.38 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,030.00, for a total transaction of $4,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,358,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul W. Praylo sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,845.52, for a total transaction of $488,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,728.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,247 shares of company stock worth $28,086,899. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

