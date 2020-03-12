Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $11.01 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.10% of Avery Dennison worth $11,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.30.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,257.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar bought 500 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,425.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,362.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $110.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.13. Avery Dennison Corp has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $141.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

