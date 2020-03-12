Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Hasbro worth $11,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 645.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 489,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,732,000 after acquiring an additional 424,121 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,738,000 after purchasing an additional 25,069 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 432.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $62.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.37. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.34. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.88 and a 52-week high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 25.57%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from to in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from to in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.82.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

