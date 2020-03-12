Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 10,241 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,241 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $11,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 32.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,048,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,415,000 after purchasing an additional 504,145 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 167.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 8.5% in the third quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,503,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

HST stock opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.93. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HST shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.11.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

