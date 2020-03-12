Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,329 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Celanese worth $12,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Celanese by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,031,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,308,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 816,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,446 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,632,000 after purchasing an additional 27,922 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 556,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,077,000 after purchasing an additional 197,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CE shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

Celanese stock opened at $80.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.99. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $78.33 and a twelve month high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

