Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,672 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Kansas City Southern worth $12,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 842.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 47,034 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 315,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,925,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $624,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,344,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KSU. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.71.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $129.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.13. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $110.04 and a 52 week high of $178.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

