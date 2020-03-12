Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,362 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,362 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Loews worth $11,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Loews by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,132,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,455,000 after acquiring an additional 19,508 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Loews by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 909,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,752,000 after buying an additional 83,326 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Loews by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 505,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,033,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Loews by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 502,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,364,000 after buying an additional 22,435 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Loews by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 488,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,654,000 after buying an additional 128,515 shares during the period. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

In related news, CAO Mark S. Schwartz sold 6,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $341,162.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,102.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $319,625.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,709.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,661 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,534. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $39.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $38.63 and a 12 month high of $56.88.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 4.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.00%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.