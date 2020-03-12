Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 454 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of W W Grainger worth $12,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W W Grainger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W W Grainger by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W W Grainger by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of W W Grainger by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Gabelli upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. G.Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.82.

GWW opened at $274.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $301.26 and a 200 day moving average of $309.56. W W Grainger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $251.63 and a fifty-two week high of $346.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.12.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is 33.31%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

