Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 54,578 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839,620 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,578 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Regions Financial worth $14,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,609,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,529,000 after buying an additional 517,604 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,952,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,807,000 after purchasing an additional 374,437 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,322,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,502,000 after purchasing an additional 450,687 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,495,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,304,000 after purchasing an additional 626,014 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,263,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,314,000 after purchasing an additional 105,743 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RF. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

RF stock opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Regions Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

