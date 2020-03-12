Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 90,804 Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 90,804 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.25% of GrubHub worth $11,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GrubHub by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,545,000 after purchasing an additional 68,316 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in GrubHub during the 3rd quarter worth $326,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in GrubHub by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GrubHub during the 3rd quarter worth $2,596,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in GrubHub by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRUB. Mizuho lifted their price objective on GrubHub from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson lowered GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on GrubHub in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GrubHub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.57.

Shares of GrubHub stock opened at $42.63 on Thursday. GrubHub Inc has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $80.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.99 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. GrubHub had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $341.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other GrubHub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $158,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,934.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 945 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $51,502.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,894 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

