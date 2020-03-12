Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $11.56 Million Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,563,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Zebra Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,006,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 274,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $191.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.95. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $166.15 and a 52-week high of $260.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 13.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.