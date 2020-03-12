Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 479,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,227,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of NortonLifeLock as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLOK. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,260,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,450,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,503,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,999,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,937,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NLOK stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.06.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.