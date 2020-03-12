Chromia (CHR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 57.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Chromia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chromia has traded 61.3% lower against the dollar. Chromia has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $604,863.00 worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chromia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 43.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00024486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.02156089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 55.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00170591 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 57.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00036092 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00101351 BTC.

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia’s total supply is 264,876,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,648,355 tokens. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.