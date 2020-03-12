Citigroup Inc. Buys 13,878 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 173.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EDV. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period.

EDV stock opened at $163.38 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $112.72 and a twelve month high of $189.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.78 and a 200-day moving average of $139.96.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

