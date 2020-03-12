Citigroup Inc. Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,795 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,906 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Great Western Bancorp worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,375,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,160,000 after buying an additional 39,504 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,993,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,253,000 after purchasing an additional 146,318 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,114,000 after purchasing an additional 142,102 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 465,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GWB opened at $21.59 on Thursday. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average of $32.64.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $120.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

In related news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $138,414.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,890 shares in the company, valued at $880,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Edward Henning purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $51,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GWB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Great Western Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Great Western Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

