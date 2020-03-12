Citigroup Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Exponent worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,548,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,864,000 after purchasing an additional 24,045 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,612,000 after buying an additional 353,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Exponent by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 444,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,666,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Exponent by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,266,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exponent by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,884,000 after buying an additional 52,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exponent news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $132,073.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 60,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $4,891,316.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,529,136.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,526 shares of company stock valued at $5,615,855 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti increased their price target on Exponent from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $75.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.93. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.38 and a 1 year high of $82.82.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

