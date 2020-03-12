Citigroup Inc. Sells 6,292 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,292 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on EV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded Eaton Vance from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of EV stock opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average of $45.80. Eaton Vance Corp has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $51.79.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.98 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Eaton Vance Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.