Citigroup Inc. Sells 69,220 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,220 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOX. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in FOX by 466.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in FOX during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.02. Fox Corp has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $41.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FOX shares. BidaskClub cut FOX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

