Citigroup Inc. Trims Position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,980 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in PTC during the third quarter worth about $2,217,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in PTC during the third quarter worth about $6,818,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 3,636.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 88,212 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in PTC by 39.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in PTC by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PTC from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PTC from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PTC from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PTC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $59.70 on Thursday. PTC Inc has a 12-month low of $57.83 and a 12-month high of $102.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 153.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.51.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. PTC had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

