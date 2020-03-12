Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,255 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,093 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Citizens Financial Group worth $14,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 893.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,802,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319,352 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,786,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,052,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,241,000 after purchasing an additional 652,584 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,833,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,853,000 after purchasing an additional 628,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,255,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,005,000 after purchasing an additional 392,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $23.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average is $36.83. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price target (up from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet cut Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.85.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

